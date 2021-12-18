Both the ECB and the US Federal Reserve announced cuts in inflation-control measures. In the fourth quarter, macroeconomic data suggest that growth slowed more pronouncedly. While the risk is shifted downward, the EUR/USD is still consolidating. The EUR/USD weekly forecast remains bearish biased as the pair shed off all the FOMC led gains and closed … Continued
The post EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Challenging 1.1200 amid Firm USD, Tapering appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Challenging 1.1200 amid Firm USD, Tapering - December 18, 2021
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Posing Threat to Challenge YTD Lows - December 18, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3275 Support Ignored As DXY Rallies - December 17, 2021