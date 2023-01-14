The euro rose following figures showing a decline in US inflation. Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will scale back its rate hikes. Investors are awaiting eurozone inflation data. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bullish as easing US inflation could mean smaller Fed hikes. Improving risk sentiment may further weigh on the greenback. –Are you … Continued

