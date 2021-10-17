EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: USD to Regain as Fed Tapering Begins in Nov

EUR/USD gained some momentum during the week as the US dollar corrected lower. US yields have gained while the Fed is likely to start tapering asset purchases in November. EU and US PMIs are the key events to watch next week for fresh stimulus. The EUR/USD weekly forecast suggests a neutral stance as the pair … Continued
