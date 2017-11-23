Euro Little Changed After ECB Minutes

Following the release of the European Central Bank’s accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on October 25 and 26, the euro changed little against its major rivals.

The euro was trading at against the 1.1852 against the greenback, 131.79 against the yen, 1.1616 against the franc and 0.8903 against the pound around 7.32 am ET.

