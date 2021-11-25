Euro Rises After ECB Minutes

The European Central Bank has published the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on October 27 and 28 at 7.30 am ET Thursday. After the release, the euro rose against its major counterparts.

The euro was trading at 129.42 against the yen, 1.1228 against the greenback, 0.8432 against the pound and 1.0485 against the franc around 7.35 am ET.

