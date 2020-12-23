Finland Producer Prices Continue To Fall In November

Finland’s producer prices continued to decline in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices decreased 4.6 percent year-on-year in November, following a 5.4 percent decline in October.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in November, after a 0.2 percent decline in the prior month.

The decline in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products, electricity, and pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard from November last year.

Import prices declined 7.1 percent annually in November and export prices fell by 5.7 percent.

