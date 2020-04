The CORVID-19 outbreak has paralyzed the global economy and led to sharp volatility in the currency markets. In the upcoming week, we’ll get a look at manufacturing PMIs in China and the U.S, British GDP as well as U.S. nonfarm payrolls. The British economy was stagnant in the fourth-quarter. Final GDP for Q4 came in […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook April 6-10 – Corvid-19 Continues to Weigh on Economies, Markets appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story