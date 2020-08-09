The upcoming week focuses on employment and GDP reports. Australia and the UK release key job numbers, and the UK will release GDP numbers for Q2 and June. As well, the US releases consumer inflation and retail sales numbers. Japan’s GDP posted a third straight decline in GDP, with reading of 0.6% in Q2. Two […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Aug. 10-14 – appeared first on Forex Crunch.

