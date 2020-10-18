Low inflation was reported in the eurozone and Japan, as economic activity remains subdued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UK, Australia and Canada all released weak employment data, and unemployment claims shot up in the United States. The eurozone continues to struggle with low inflation levels. In September, eurozone inflation came in -0.3%, marking […] The post Forex Weekly Outlook Oct. 19-23 – Covid-19 weighs on inflation, job numbers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

