Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / France Composite PMI At 6-Month High

France Composite PMI At 6-Month High

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

France’s private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in May, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

Another monthly survey from the statistical office Insee showed that manufacturing confidence also improved to a 6-month high in May.

The flash composite output index rose more-than-expected to 51.3 in May from 50.1 in April. The score was forecast to rise to 50.3. Both manufacturing and service sectors posted faster growth.

The service sector logged its quickest expansion since last November. Meanwhile, manufacturers saw another fall in production, although the rate of decline eased and was only fractional overall.

The services PMI climbed to 51.7 from 50.5 in the previous month. The expected reading was 50.8.

At the same time, the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 50.6 in May, up from 50.0 in April but below the forecast of 50.8.

Data from Insee showed that the manufacturing confidence index improved to 104 in May from 101 in April. This was the highest score since November 2018.

Industrialists were much more optimistic on their personal production expectations than in the previous month. The corresponding score rose to 13 from 6.

Industrialists were also more optimistic about the general production prospects for the sector as a whole. The indicator came in at 4 versus -2 in April.

The survey showed that overall business climate index held steady at 106 in May.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.