Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy Gold – 24 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the gold. The metal is looking for an upside after bouncing from the support. The gold price slipped lower after reaching $1,948.68. The metal is trading at a $1,943.07 level. It seems determined to resume its rebound. Gold has tested the immediate support … Continued
