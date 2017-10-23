In its latest rate decision, the Bank of England laid down heavy hints about raising the rates soon. The meeting minutes were followed by hawkish comments from Carney and a few colleagues and a November hike was penciled in. The pound also reacted quite strongly, with GBP/USD hitting a high of 1.3614. Since then, Sterling fell […] The post GBP: Perhaps a November hike is not a sure thing appeared first on Forex Crunch.
