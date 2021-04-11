GBP/USD reversed directions last week and lost close to 1 percent. The upcoming week has five releases. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, March PMIs signaled strong economic growth. Services PMI improved to 56.3, up from 49.5. This was well into expansionary territory, above […] The post GBP/USD Forecast April 12-16 – Pound takes a dive, GDP next appeared first on Forex Crunch.

