The GBP/USD pair drops as expected after escaping from the channel’s body. It could register a larger drop if it makes a valid breakdown below the 61.8% retracement level. The pair could resume its upwards movement if it comes back above the median line (ML). Our GBP/USD forecast notes that the pair plunged in the … Continued
The post GBP/USD Forecast: Ignoring Key 1.3600 Level As DXY Rallies appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Ignoring Key 1.3600 Level As DXY Rallies - January 18, 2022
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/JPY – 18 Jan 2022 - January 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Weakens Below 1.14 as USD Firms Up, Eying Data - January 18, 2022