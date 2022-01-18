The GBP/USD pair drops as expected after escaping from the channel’s body. It could register a larger drop if it makes a valid breakdown below the 61.8% retracement level. The pair could resume its upwards movement if it comes back above the median line (ML). Our GBP/USD forecast notes that the pair plunged in the … Continued

The post GBP/USD Forecast: Ignoring Key 1.3600 Level As DXY Rallies appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story