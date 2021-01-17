GBP/USD showed some strong movement but ended the week only slightly lower than a week earlier. The upcoming week has six releases, including retail sales and PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. In the UK, GDP for November contracted by 2.6%. This was better than the […] The post GBP/USD Forecast Jan. 18-22 2021 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
