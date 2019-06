GBP/USD continues to show volatility. The pair rebounded last week, climbing 1.2%, as the U.S. dollar was broadly lower. This week’s key events are the BoE inflation hearings and Final GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights of the upcoming week and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. It was a busy week for […] The post GBP/USD Forecast June 24-28 – Pound jumps on bandwagon, posts sharp gains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

