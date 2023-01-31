Markets have set an 80% probability of a 50 basis point BoE increase. The Sterling has increased 2.4% this month vs. the dollar. Sunak stated that Britain shouldn’t raise taxes any further. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. Tuesday saw a decline in the value of the pound relative to the greenback ahead of this week’s … Continued
