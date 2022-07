The Boris administration insists on holding on to power despite the resignation of key members. Britain’s economic outlook remains bad as the Bank of England warned markets. GBP/USD is pulling back in the charts after a strong move down. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bearish as the pair continues to suffer due to the crisis … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Political Uncertainty, Fuel to Pound’s Weakness appeared first on Forex Crunch.

