GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bullish Momentum Could Continue With NFP

The dollar weakness experienced last week pushed the pair higher. Investors expect nonfarm payrolls to go GBP/USD higher. The technical scenario also remains bullish for the pound. The weekly forecast for GBP/USD for the coming week is up as the gains experienced this week could continue. This was brought on mainly by the weakness experienced … Continued
