GBP/USD is trading at the 1.31 handle, maintaining a safe distance from the lows of 1.3026 it reached last week. Support can be found at 1.3110 and resistance at 1.3230. To put things into proportion, cable was briefly above 1.36 quite recently. What is behind this bounce? The main driver is the upwards revision of […] The post GBP/USD bounces on higher hike expectations, for now appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story