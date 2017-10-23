Gold Flat In Quiet Dealing

Gold futures were flat Monday in the absence of first-tier economic data. Stocks were narrowly mixed and the dollar saw little movement, so gold prices barely budged over the course of the quiet session.

Gold was up 80 cents at $1281.30/oz.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make his choice to lead the Federal Reserve soon. Candidates are Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and current Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

