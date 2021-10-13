Gold Forecast Neutral Below $1770, Bulls Barred by US Yields, 200-SMA

Gold remains neutral, wobbling in a tight price range. Despite an expected tapering start in November, the recent upsurge in gold price is attributed to the weaker dollar. Rising US yields may not let the gold prices sustain any bullish attempt. Gold price forecast is neutral as the rally in gold continued for a second … Continued
