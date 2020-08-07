Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Snap 5-day Winning Streak, Settle Sharply Lower

Gold Futures Snap 5-day Winning Streak, Settle Sharply Lower

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold futures snapped a five-session winning streak and settled sharply lower on Friday as the dollar firmed up against major peers after data showed a bigger than expected increase in U.S. jobs growth in July.

Gold declined today despite rising U.S.-China tensions and reports saying there are signs of a second wave of coronavirus infections emerging in Europe.

The failure of U.S. Democratic leaders and White House officials to make any meaningful progress on a new coronavirus aid bill contributed a bit to gold’s decline.

The dollar index rallied to 93.62 around mid morning, and despite easing to 93.45 subsequently, was still firmly placed in positive territory with a gain of over 0.7%.

Gold futures for December ended down $41.40 or about 2% at $2,028.00 an ounce, after hitting a high of $2,071.00 an ounce intraday.

Gold futures posted a gain of about 2.2% in the week.

Silver futures for September closed lower by $0.860 at $27.540 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.7925 per pound, down $0.1180 from previous close.

Data from the Labor Department showed that employment rose by 1.763 million jobs in July after climbing by a downwardly revised 4.791 million jobs in June. Economists had expected employment to rise by 1.6 million jobs compared to the 4.8 million job spike originally reported for the previous month.

The unemployment rate fell to 10.2% in July from 11.1% in June. The rate was expected to drop to 10.5%.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.