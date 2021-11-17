Gold Price Analysis: Firm USD to Exacerbate Selling to $1,830

A pullback from five-month highs leads to the sharpest daily decline in gold in two weeks. Concerns about Fed rate hikes, US debt ceiling talks, and stimulus hopes dampen risk appetite. Sino-American ties may have a long way to go before impressing markets. The gold price analysis suggests a bearish overview. Although the precious metal … Continued

