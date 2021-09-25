Gold price remains under bearish pressure amid broad USD rally. FOMC led losses may likely sustain next week as the US dollar may continue to find traction. US Core PCE and GDP data are the key events to watch next week. The gold price weekly forecast remains largely dependent on the US dollar and somewhat … Continued

The post Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers to Dominate Under 1775, Awaits US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story