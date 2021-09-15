Greece Jobless Rate Declines In July

Greece’s jobless rate decreased in July, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to 14.2 percent in July from 15.0 percent in June. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 16.8 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 23,512 persons to 737,312 in May from 760,824 in the previous year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, declined to 32.3 percent in July from 35.8 percent in the same month last year.

The employment increased by 182,886 to 4.01 million persons in July from 3.82 million a year ago.

