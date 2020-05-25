Breaking News
Hong Kong Exports Decline Slows In April

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports decreased at a slower pace in April, as the demand from China recovered slightly as the lockdown restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus or Covid-19 were eased, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

Exports fell 3.7 percent year-on-year following a 5.8 percent slump in March. Imports dropped 6.7 percent after an 11.1 percent decline in the previous month.

The visible trade deficit narrowed to HK$23.3 billion from HK$34.7 billion in March. In the same month last year, the deficit was HK$35.09 billion.

In the first four months of the year, exports decreased 8.1 percent year-on-year, imports fell 9.1 percent and the visible trade deficit was HK $127.3 billion.

In April, exports to Asia grew 2.7 percent led by a 21.6 percent jump in exports to Taiwan. Shipments to China increased 9.4 percent.

Exports to India plummeted 61.6 percent, and those to Singapore and Malaysia also recorded double-digit declines. Outside Asia, exports to the US and Germany also fell in double-digits as the coronavirus situations remained worse in these countries.

“Looking ahead, the global economy will remain sluggish until the COVID-19 pandemic is well contained,” the statistical office said.

“Hong Kong’s merchandise export performance is thus expected to remain under pressure in the near term.”

