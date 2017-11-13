India Inflation Accelerates More Than Expected

India’s inflation accelerated more-than-expected in October after holding steady in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.
The consumer price index rose 3.58 percent after a 3.28 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast 3.45 percent inflation.
Food price inflation climbed to 1.90 percent from 1.25 percent.
Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.67 percent in October and food prices were 0.87 percent higher.
