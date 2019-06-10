Japan April Current Account Surplus Y1,707.4 Billion

Japan had a current account surplus of 1,707.4 billion in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday – down 9.5 percent on year.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,514.5 billion yen following the 2,847.9 billion yen surplus in March.

The trade balance fell to a 98.2 billion yen deficit versus expectations for a surplus of 5.0 billion yen following the 700.1 billion yen surplus in the previous month.

Imports were up 6.9 percent on year to 6.486 trillion yen, while exports sank an annual 3.7 percent to 6.388.0 trillion yen.

