Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Japan Data On Tap For Tuesday

Japan Data On Tap For Tuesday

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for industrial production, unemployment, housing starts and construction orders.

Industrial production is expected to rise 1.8 percent on month and fall 1.0 percent on year after slipping 5.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year in September. The jobless rate is called steady at 2.8 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is expected to rise to 1.17 from 1.16 a month earlier.

Housing starts are expected to climb 5.2 percent on year, up from 4.3 percent in the previous month. Construction orders are tipped to jump 24.5 percent, slowing from 27.3 percent in September.

Australia will provide October figures for building permits and private sector credit, along with Q3 figures for current account.

Permits are expected to slip 2.0 percent on month after sinking 4.3 percent in September. Credit was up 5.3 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year in September. The current account surplus is pegged at A$27.8 billion, up from A$20.5 billion in the three months prior.

South Korea will release October numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is expected to rise 3.0 percent on year after slipping 1.8 percent in September. Retail sales were up 2.5 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year in September.

China will see November results for manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics; in October, their scores were 49.2, 52.4 and 50.8, respectively.

Hong Kong will release October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were up 4.7 percent on year.

Thailand will provide October numbers for industrial production, current account, retail sales and its coincident index. Industrial production is expected to rise 1.6 percent on year after slipping 1.28 percent in September. The current account deficit in September was $1.3 billion, while retail sales dropped 8.1 percent on year and the score on the coincident was 126.5.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.