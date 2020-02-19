Japan Data On Tap For Wednesday

Japan is scheduled to release December numbers for core machine orders and January trade data, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Machine orders are expected to fall 8.9 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year after jumping 18.0 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year in November.

Imports are tipped to fall 2.0 percent on year after sinking 4.9 percent in December. Exports are called lower by an annual 7.0 percent after sliding 6.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 1,684.8 billion yen following the 152.5 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Australia will see January results for the Westpac leading index and for skilled vacancies, as well as Q4 numbers for wage prices.

In December, the leading index added 0.1 percent on month and vacancies rose 0.6 percent on month. Wage prices are called steady at 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.

