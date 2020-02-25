Japan Leading Index Increases In December

Japan’s leading index rose in December as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 91.6 in December from 90.8 in November. This was in line with initial estimate.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity fell to 94.1 in December from 94.7 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the index remained unchanged.

The lagging index rose to 105.0 in December from 104.4 in the prior month. The initial estimate was 106.9.

