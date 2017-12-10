Japan Machine Tool Orders Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release preliminary November numbers for machine tool orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, machine tool orders surged 49.8 percent on year.

Japan also will see November figures for money stock and Q4 results for the BSI manufacturing index.

The M2 money stock is expected to hold steady at 4.1 percent on year, while M3 is called unchanged at 3.5 percent.

The BSI manufacturing index is expected to show a score of 10.0, up from 9.4 in the three months prior. The all industry index is pegged at 5.8, up from 5.1.

The Philippines will release October numbers for imports, exports ad trade balance. In September, imports were worth $7.51 billion and exports were at $5.59 billion for a trade deficit of $1.92 billion.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of Constitution Day, and will re-open on Tuesday.

