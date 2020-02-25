Japan Producer Prices Climb 2.3% On Year In January

Producer prices in Japan were up 2.3 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 2.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.

On a monthly basis, producer prices sank 0.3 percent following the flat reading in December.

Individually, prices were up for transportation, communications, real estate, finance and advertising.

Producer prices for all items excluding international transportation gained 2.3 percent on year and fell 0.2 percent on month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com