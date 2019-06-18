Japan Trade Data On Tap For Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to add 1.0 percent on year, slowing from 6.4 percent in April. Exports are called lower by an annual 8.4 percent following the 2.4 percent drop in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 1,207 billion yen following the 60.4 billion yen surplus a month earlier.

New Zealand will provide Q1 numbers for current account, with forecasts suggesting a surplus of NZ$0.16 billion following the NZ$3.256 billion deficit in the previous three months. The GDP ratio is called lower by 3.5 percent after showing -3.7 percent in the three months prior.

New Zealand also will see May figures for non-resident bond holdings; in April, they were at 53.9 percent.

Australia will see May numbers for skilled vacancies and for the leading economic index from Westpac. In April, vacancies were down 1.6 percent on month, while the Westpac index eased 0.09 percent on month.

Hong Kong will release May figures for unemployment; in April, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.75 percent.

