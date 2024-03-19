Japan’s industrial production data for January 2024 has shown signs of improvement as the current indicator has reached -6.7%, a significant increase from the previous -7.5% reported in January 2024. This positive change in industrial production indicates a potential uptick in the country’s manufacturing sector. The data was updated on 19th March 2024, revealing a month-over-month comparison showing progress in the industry’s output. As Japan continues to navigate economic challenges, this improvement in industrial production provides a glimmer of hope for the country’s economic recovery moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com