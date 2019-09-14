Ground X announced that Klay will list on Upbit’s Singapore and Indonesia platforms soon. Upbit Singapore said that Klay will be listed following price delivery via a Dutch auction. South Korean messaging platform Kakao’s “Klay” token – the native cryptocurrency of Klaytn blockchain – will soon be making its official exchange listing on Upbit’s platform. […] The post Kakao’s Klay cryptocurrency to make its first listing on Upbit appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Kakao’s Klay cryptocurrency to make its first listing on Upbit - September 13, 2019
- Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin – Asian Wrap 13 Sept - September 12, 2019
- EUR/USD has room to fall as ECB QE may never end - September 12, 2019