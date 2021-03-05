Loonie Mixed After Canada Trade Data

After the release of Canada trade data for January at 8:30 am ET Friday, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it changed little against the yen, it edged up against the rest of major rivals.

The loonie was trading at 1.5147 against the euro, 85.29 against the yen, 0.9708 against the aussie and 1.2722 against the greenback around 8:34 am ET.

