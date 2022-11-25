Mexico’s economic growth improved more than initially estimated in the third quarter, latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.3 percent year-over-year in the September quarter, faster than the revised 2.4 percent rise in the June quarter.

The figure for the third quarter was revised up from the 4.2 percent growth reported initially on October 31.

Regarding large economic activities, the tertiary sector expanded the most, by 4.5 percent annually in the third quarter. This was followed by a 3.6 percent rise in the primary sector, and a 3.5 percent growth in the secondary sector.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.9 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after a revised 1.1 percent rise in the second quarter. The latest rate of increase was revised down from 1.0 percent.

