New Zealand Consumer Prices Rise 0.6% In Q2

Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 0.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 0.1 percent in the previous three months.

Housing and household utilities rose 0.7 percent on quarter, influenced by higher prices for rentals for housing (up 1.0 percent). Food prices rose 0.6 percent, influenced by higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food (up 1.4 percent).

On a yearly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent – again matching forecasts and up from 1.5 percent in the three months prior.

