New Zealand Has NZ$33 Million Trade Surplus In March

New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$33 million in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That follows the upwardly revised NZ$201 million surplus in February (originally NZ$181 million).

Exports came in at NZ$5.68 billion, up from the upwardly revised NZ$4.5 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$4.47 billion).

Imports were worth NZ$5.65 billion in March, up from the upwardly revised NZ$4.3 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$4.29 billion).

On a yearly basis, exports were down 2.3 percent and imports climbed 11.0 percent.

