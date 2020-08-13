New Zealand July Food Prices Rise 4.2% On Year

Food prices in New Zealand were up 4.2 percent on year in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday – up from 4.1 percent in June.

In July 2020 compared with July 2019: fruit and vegetable prices increased 19 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 1.7 percent; grocery food prices increased 1.3 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 1.5 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, food prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent, 1.2 percent unadjusted.

In July 2020 compared with June 2020: fruit and vegetable prices rose 9.8 percent (up 7.7 percent after seasonal adjustment); meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.5 percent; grocery food prices fell 1.1 percent (down 1.2 percent after seasonal adjustment); non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 1.6 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.5 percent.

