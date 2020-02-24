New Zealand Retail Sales Volume Gains 0.7% In Q4

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent and down from the upwardly revised 1.7 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 1.6 percent).

The total value of retail sales was up 1.1 percent on quarter or NZ$268 million.

Nine of the 15 industries had higher sales volumes in the December 2019 quarter.

