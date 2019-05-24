Oil Set For Biggest Weekly Loss This Year

Oil prices rose toward $69 a barrel on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak after U.S. President Donald Trump said that there is a “good possibility” of including Huawei in a trade deal to end a trade dispute with Beijing.

Benchmark Brent crude rose over 1 percent to $68.47 a barrel, but remained on track for a decline of over 5 percent for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.1 percent at $58.55.

Oil prices are moving up on bargain hunting and short-covering after seeing their biggest single-session decline in 2019 and closing at a more than 2-month low on Thursday amid concerns of an economic slowdown and surging U.S. crude inventories.

Analysts expect gains to be short-lived amid heightened trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump said Huawei could be part of a U.S.-China trade deal, but branded the telecoms firm “very dangerous”.

“You look at what they’ve done from a security standpoint, a military standpoint. Very dangerous,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

