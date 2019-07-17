Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Oil Settles Lower After Data Shows Jump In Gasoline Build

Oil Settles Lower After Data Shows Jump In Gasoline Build

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday after official data from U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a smaller than expected drop in crude stockpiles and a big jump in gasoline supply in the week ended July 11.

The data also showed a big jump in distillate stock piles in the week.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down $0.84, or about 1.5%, at $56.78 a barrel.

On Tuesday, WTI crude oil futures for August ended down $1.96, or 3.3%, at $57.62 a barrel, the lowest settlement since July 5.

Speculation about fresh U.S.-Iran negotiations on the nuclear deal issue and concerns about the outlook for energy demand dragged down oil prices for a second straight day.

According to data released by EIA earlier in the day, crude inventories in the U.S. dropped by 3.1 million barrels last week, against expectations for a drop of about 2.7 million barrels.

The data also showed gasoline inventories were up 3.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 925,000-barrel decline. Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week, substantially more than the expected 613,000-barrel increase.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a small crude oil inventory draw of 1.401 million barrels for the week ending July 11, compared to analyst expectations for a decrease of 2.7 million barrels.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.