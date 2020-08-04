Overall Tokyo Inflation Jumps 0.6% On Year In July

Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 0.6 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and was up from 0.3 percent in June.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.4 percent – again exceeding expectations for 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Individually, prices were up for food, housing furniture, clothing, medical care, communication and recreation. Prices were down for fuel and education.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both added 0.3 percent.

