Poland Jobless Rate Highest In 9 Months

Poland’s jobless rate rose to the highest in nine months in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.
The registered jobless rate rose to 5.5 percent in January from 5.2 percent in December. This was in line with economists’ expectations.
In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.
The latest unemployment was the highest since April, when it was 5.6 percent.
The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 154,600 in January from 167,700 in the same month last year. In December, the number of unemployed persons was 118,000.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- South Africa Leading Index Falls In December - February 25, 2020
- Croatia Producer Price Inflation Rises In January - February 25, 2020
- UK Retailers Plan To Raise Investment: CBI - February 25, 2020