Portugal Producer Prices Decline For Seventh Month

Portugal’s producer prices fell for the seventh month in a row in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.9 percent decline in November.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices fell 1.4 percent in December, following a 1.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

Prices for intermediate goods and energy declined 3.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, in December. Investment goods prices rose 0.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.6 percent in December, following a 0.5 percent drop in the prior month.

