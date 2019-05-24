Pound Little Changed After U.K. Retail Sales Data

Following the release of UK retail sales figures for April at 4.30 am ET Friday, the pound changed little against its major counterparts.

The pound was trading at 1.2705 against the franc, 0.8828 against the euro, 138.84 against the yen and 1.2677 against the greenback around 4:30 am ET.

