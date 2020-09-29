South Korea Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday

South Korea will on Tuesday release August numbers for industrial production and retail sales, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In July, industrial production was up 1.6 percent on month and down 2.5 percent on year, while retail sales tumbled 6.0 percent on month and added 0.6 percent on year.

Japan will see September figures for Tokyo area consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and was up 0.3 percent on year.

